Prince Harry wears Prince William’s memorable necklace in Colombia

Prince Harry arrived hand-in-hand with wife Meghan Markle in Colombia today, but was shockingly sporting the necklace that reportedly reminds him of brother Prince William.
As per Mirror, the Duke of Sussex had smartly tucked into his trademark style of a tailored two-piece suit for this occasion.
Eagle-eyed onlookers quickly caught sight of the very same locket that he had mentioned in his 2019 book, Spare.
In one chapter, Prince Harry recalled that Prince William suddenly came into the kitchen and knocked him to the floor in anger, leading to his necklace being broken during their “physical fight.”
Cut to January 2023, the Duke of Sussex appeared on The Late Show in America, where he showed host Stephen Colbert the said piece of jewelry.
King Charles’ younger son was seen wearing the same ornamental string again, seemingly as a reminder to how Prince William raising his hand on him had severed their relationship.
And the brawl between them allegedly rolled out because he wanted to protect Meghan Markle, who was proudly walking beside Prince Harry on this tour.