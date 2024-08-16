Entertainment

Matthew Perry death case unfolds SHOCKING new details on fatal Ketamine injector

Matthew Perry’s death investigation led to multiple arrests on Thursday, August 15, 2024

  • August 16, 2024
In a bombshell revelation, the Matthew Perry death case investigation unfolded—who injected the fatal Ketamine into the actor!

The death of the legendary Friends star, who died in October 2023 due to the acute effects of ketamine at his home in Los Angeles, has been followed by one after another shocking revelation.

With the latest update on the fatal medicine injector on Thursday, August 15, the Department of Justice exposed groundbreaking news that it was Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who injected the drug, which led to the actor’s death.

Iwamasa, who is also one of the suspects who were arrested earlier on Thursday, August 15, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge involving ketamine distribution that resulted in the Odd Couple actor’s demise, as stated by the DoJ.

Two other suspects, Jasveen Sangha, aka The Ketamine Queen, and Dr. Salvador Plascencia, are also facing multiple charges, including ketamine distribution and drug-related offenses, and are scheduled for arraignment on August 15.

The DoJ also noted that Perry’s assistant had no medical training and “repeatedly” injected him the drug, including on October 28, 2023, the day of his death.

