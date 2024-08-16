ChatGPT goes chatty with the cool new ‘Advanced Voice Mode’

ChatGPT is making the conversations more lively with its updated voice mode, stunning the OpenAI users!
The advanced voice mode, which works with the most powerful version of the chatbot, ChatGPT-4o, will start launching for paid users and expand to all by fall.
Unlike Alexa or Siri, which include the typical robotic tones, this transforming update is lifelike; it responds in real-time, senses emotional tones, laughs at jokes, and handles interruptions.
According to a CNN report, it was initially observed in the demo that the bot sounded suspiciously like Scarlett Johansson.
Currently having a basic voice mode, ChatGPT with the new advanced voice mode might prove to be a game-changer for OpenAI, transforming the chatbot with natural and friend-like conversations.
This smart upgrade could provide tough competition to the rival established assistants like Siri and Alexa.
The latest update, which was originally supposed to roll out in June, was delayed by a month to ensure that the tool meets all safety standards and provides reliability to the users with its real-time responses.
In a statement issued by the company on Tuesday, August 13, it was revealed that the chatbot has been trialed with over 100 testers across 29 regions and 45 languages to identify any issues.
This update comes after OpenAI announced the testing of its search engine that would be using AI technology, a technology that could provide tough competition to Google’s dominancy in online search.