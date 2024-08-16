Trending

Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post

Sania Mirza seemingly expressed her thoughts on the Kolkata assault incident in cryptic message

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024
Sania Mirza gets emotional in wake of the Kolkata incident
Sania Mirza gets emotional in wake of the Kolkata incident 

Global tennis star Sania Mirza shared a powerful message in light of the Kolkata incident! 

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, the Indian trailblazer marked Independence with a quote by late Mahatma Gandhi, that truly resonates with the current state of events in Kolkata. 

“The day a woman can walk freely on the roads at night. That day we can say that India has achieved Independence,” her post read.

Late Mahatma Gandhi emphasised the value of freedom and safety for women during her reign as a political ethicist and the latest quote said it all. 

Ahead of reacting publicly to the Kolkata murder, Mirza stepped out in style with her niece Dua and son Azaan and honoured the former, “ My little cubs. Happy Birthday to the light of our lives @duamirzaasad . Thankyopu for choosing all of us and bringing so much joy to our lives… the dolly of our home.”

To note, Mirza has been portrayed in the good light after sge became the first Indian celebrity to have actually spoken up about the incident. 

Sania Mirza grabbed headlines for her high-profile divorce with ace Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, who has now tied the knot with the Khaani actress Sana Javed. 

