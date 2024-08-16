Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post

Global tennis star Sania Mirza shared a powerful message in light of the Kolkata incident!
Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, the Indian trailblazer marked Independence with a quote by late Mahatma Gandhi, that truly resonates with the current state of events in Kolkata.
“The day a woman can walk freely on the roads at night. That day we can say that India has achieved Independence,” her post read.
Late Mahatma Gandhi emphasised the value of freedom and safety for women during her reign as a political ethicist and the latest quote said it all.
To note, Mirza has been portrayed in the good light after sge became the first Indian celebrity to have actually spoken up about the incident.
