Kim Kardashian breaks silence on dating Tom Brady rumours

The SKIMS founder did not turn down dating speculations with Tom Brady

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024
Kim Kardashian has finally addressed the viral dating rumors regarding Tom Brady.

The SKIMS founder did not entirely turn down having a romantic relationship with the American footballer during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.

Kim, 43-years old, told the host, "I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I'm not here as Tom's date, there's still a good chance I might,” adding, “Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I'd never say if we did or not. I'd just release the tape."

The Kardashians star, whose net worth is 1.7 billion USD, has recently collaborated with Beats Studio Pro. She also got candid about the gadget during her appearance.

She gave priceless advice to Jimmy, "I’m just here tonight to support you and celebrate you. I’ll give you the same advice I give all of my exes: good luck knowing the best is behind you."

The mother of four revealed her “biggest fear” in the same conversation.

“It’s my biggest fear in life to get booed, so this welcome is, like, so, so good!,” she noted.

