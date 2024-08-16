Entertainment

'Emily in Paris' Star Lucas Bravo explains why season 4 scene brought him 'relief'

Lucas Bravo also shares details major update about his character Gabriel

  • August 16, 2024
Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo has opened up about a pivotal moment in Season 4 that left him feeling a profound "sense of relief."

Bravo, who plays Gabriel, an aspiring Michelin chef, says he felt "a sense of relief" to learn that his character's ex-fiance, Camile (Camile Razat), was not carrying his child after all in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE about the upcoming season.

He shared how the way the pregnancy was "conceived" suggested that it "closed the door to a lot of things."

Bravo added, "I felt like that pregnancy, it was a promise of more chaos or more drama and a new obstacle, which is sad because a baby should never be that.”

"Since Gabriel has been in love with Emily (Lily Collins) since the moment he opened that door, I felt like that pregnancy was getting in the way of that," Bravo continued.

He mentioned, "So yeah, there was a sense of relief, but it is not going to feel that way."

Bravo also told the outlet that the latest instalment will be "a very mature season for Gabriel."

To note, Emily in Paris Season 4 Part One is now available to stream on Netflix. 

Part 2 will premiere on September 12, 2024.

