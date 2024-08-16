Sci-Tech

Windows rolls out Nearby Share for effortless Android phone connectivity

users may share documents, images, and links, with other by selecting the Nearby Share option

  • August 16, 2024
Microsoft has introduced a new Nearby Share feature in Windows, making it easier than ever for users to connect and share files between their PCs and Android phones.

Using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, users may share documents, images, links, and more with other nearby devices by selecting the Nearby Share option.

Now, Nearby Share will show up in the native share menu above files and related things when an Android phone and PC are linked via the Phone Link.

In contrast, the feature opens the program in a new window and does not include the share menu choice found in Google's standalone Quick Share tool, which is pre-installed on select PCs.

Currently, consumers have the choice of using Windows Phone Link and Google's Quick Share option.

First, confirm that a Phone Link is in place between your PC and phone. Install the "Link to Windows" application on your computer by downloading it from the Google Play Store.

As soon as the link is established,

Navigate to your computer and choose the file you wish to send.

Now, select "Share" with a right-click on the file.

Click the "My Phone" option located beneath the Nearby Share section.

Users' phones will be notified by the file and it will start sending.

In a similar vein, you can transfer files from your phone to your computer; but, to do so, you must choose the "Link to Windows Send to PC" option.

The feature will soon be made available to the general public and is currently only accessible on Windows 10 and 11 through the Windows Insider program.

