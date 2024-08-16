Entertainment

Blake Lively interview controversy linked with Justin Baldoni feud in 'It Ends with Us'?

Blake Lively recently landed another controversy amid Justin Baldoni ongoing feud

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024


Blake Lively’s “lady luck” seems to have abandoned her!

The IF actress has recently found herself in hot water with the 2016 interview controversy amid the ongoing feud drama with It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

However, it’s been wondered if the interview drama is a conspiracy against the Shallows actress.

Speaking in an exclusive interview to TMZ, published on Friday, August 16, the reporter, Kjersti Flaa, dismissed the theory by claiming that the actress’ It Ends with Us drama was off her radar when she shared the awkward video, labeling it as pure coincidence.

In the wake of her video going viral, Flaa provided additional context into the tense conversation while clarifying that she had no hidden agenda when she decided to upload the interview online.

She also noted that the decision was made after a friend of her, who is also a journalist, faced similar behavior with another celebrity, leading her to be vocal on the issue to curb such incidents in the future.

"I find it a little bit offensive, she said it back to me. It was strange behavior to me,” said the reporter in regards to the reply she received while congratulating the actress back in 2016 for her pregnancy bump.

Flaa also insisted that she knows nothing about Lively and Baldoni’s clash; however, she said that the Savages actress is surely difficult to work with.

