Top 3 emotional moments at Paris Olympics 2024

The Paris 2024 Olympics hosted 10,500 athletes from all over the globe to fight for gold, but now when the games have been wrapped up let’s take a look at heartwarming moments.
Beyond the medals and records, the highly-competitive sport event delivered a treasure trove of emotional moments that reminded us of the true power of sport.
The adorable medal bite:
Zhou Yaqin, a player representing China, won the silver medal in the women’s balance beam event on her Olympic debut. She copied the pose of Alice D’Amato and Manila Esposito, who were standing alongside her on the podium, and that adorable moment left fans gushing.
Chinese badminton player gets proposed:
From rackets to vows, Chinese Olympian Huang Ya Qiong won gold on and off court at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
On August 2, Huang and her doubles partner Zheng Siwei won the gold in badminton mixed doubles against South Korean team. After the medal ceremony, her partner and men’s doubles player Liu Yuchen made her win unforgettable by proposing her with a bouquet of flowers.
Honouring the Women's Marathon:
The Marathon winners' ceremony took place during the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics. For the first time in the history of the Olympic Games, the women's event concluded the athletics competitions and the women’s medallists were honoured.