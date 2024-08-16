Entertainment

Andy Cohen stunned by his wax figure: ‘Never thought being immortalized’

Madame Tussauds Honors Andy Cohen’s 15th Season of ‘Watch What Happens Live’ with Wax Figure

  by Web Desk
  August 16, 2024


Andy Cohen is getting tribute from Madame Tussauds on his show Watch What Happens Live’s 15th season milestone!

On Thursday, August 15, the host’s show marked the presence of an exclusive guest: his look-alike wax statue from Madame Tussauds, which was to celebrate Cohen’s achievement.

"Back then I never thought I would be immortalized among the pop culture greats," said the Bravo host as he flashed back to the time when he first visited the iconic wax museum in London in 1988.

He called the tribute “an incredible honor.”

Reacting to his lookalike, the host quipped to guest Tamra Judge that it’s “anatomically correct,” and he thinks “wax Andy is cuter. He's got it going on. I'm actually a little jealous of Wax Andy!"

Cohen also posted the pictures via his Instagram post on Friday, August 16.

“How it started… How it’s going! When I visited Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum in London in 1988 (here with Mr. T! ), I never would’ve imagined I’d take my place among the pop culture greats. Thirty-six years later, I did! Come to @madametussaudsusa to get your pic with “me” on an unbelievable recreation of the @bravowwhl set. I’m pinching myself. Thanks, Madame T!” he wrote.


“Amazing,” commented designer Marc Jacobs.

Whereas actor John Stamos expressed, “WOW! Do you have your own wax figure? That’s the first time I’ve been jealous of you. OK, maybe the second time.”

