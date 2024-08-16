Royal

Meghan Markle is secretly controlling Prince Harry's move in Colombia?

Prince Harry is seemingly under Meghan Markle's control during Colombia trip

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024
Meghan Markle is secretly controlling Prince Harrys move in Colombia?
Meghan Markle is secretly controlling Prince Harry's move in Colombia?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have begun their four-day visit to Colombia, undertaking four engagements on their first day focused on online safety for children.

However, their body language has sparked observation, with former royal correspondent Michael Cole noting a stark difference between the couple.

Cole described Meghan as "on point" and "doing everything she could have done had she stayed within the Royal Family," while Prince Harry appeared "distant" and "hesitant."

"If you look at Meghan, she's there, she comes out, she's got the suit, she's got the smile, she is on point and she's doing everything that she could have done had she stayed within the bosom of the Royal Family, and doing it rather well,” Cole claimed.

He further added, "The difference in body language I think is with Harry - he looks a little bit distant, a little bit hesitant. He's smiling from time to time, but not necessarily enjoying it as much as she is."

Cole further claimed that the duchess seemed to be "running the show," with Harry following her lead.

"She seems to be running the show. As they came out, she said to him 'hand', and he had to put out his hand to grab her hand. It was quite clear who was in charge of that particular stage management,” he added.

Michael Cole further acknowledged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s desire to do good, saying, "Jolly good for them."

Mark Zuckerberg's grand tribute to wife Priscilla Chan stuns social media

Mark Zuckerberg's grand tribute to wife Priscilla Chan stuns social media
Sage Steele fiercely defends Sam Ponder after ESPN firing

Sage Steele fiercely defends Sam Ponder after ESPN firing
Meghan Markle is secretly controlling Prince Harry's move in Colombia?

Meghan Markle is secretly controlling Prince Harry's move in Colombia?
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus

Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus

Royal News

Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exciting day one itinerary revealed
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Prince William makes final call about Harry and Meghan future in royal firm
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Prince Harry gets subtle humiliation from Meghan Markle amid Colombia trip
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Meghan Markle shows 'control freak' side on Columbia trip with Prince Harry
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Prince Harry sends hidden message to King Charles amid royal titles’ row
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to school in Colombia for social media talk
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Prince Edward gearing up for big news at Balmoral alongside King Charles
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Prince Harry wears Prince William’s memorable necklace in Colombia
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Princess Anne says royal life harder than ever for Kate Middleton
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Prince Harry’s staff members ‘infuriated’ for being dragged to Colombia
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son admits to ‘brutally’ assaulting girlfriend