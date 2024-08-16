Meghan Markle is secretly controlling Prince Harry's move in Colombia?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have begun their four-day visit to Colombia, undertaking four engagements on their first day focused on online safety for children.
However, their body language has sparked observation, with former royal correspondent Michael Cole noting a stark difference between the couple.
Cole described Meghan as "on point" and "doing everything she could have done had she stayed within the Royal Family," while Prince Harry appeared "distant" and "hesitant."
"If you look at Meghan, she's there, she comes out, she's got the suit, she's got the smile, she is on point and she's doing everything that she could have done had she stayed within the bosom of the Royal Family, and doing it rather well,” Cole claimed.
He further added, "The difference in body language I think is with Harry - he looks a little bit distant, a little bit hesitant. He's smiling from time to time, but not necessarily enjoying it as much as she is."
Cole further claimed that the duchess seemed to be "running the show," with Harry following her lead.
"She seems to be running the show. As they came out, she said to him 'hand', and he had to put out his hand to grab her hand. It was quite clear who was in charge of that particular stage management,” he added.
Michael Cole further acknowledged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s desire to do good, saying, "Jolly good for them."