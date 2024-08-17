Matthew Perry's final hours before death REVEALED

A shocking plea agreement has revealed the tragic events leading up to Matthew Perry's death on October 28, 2023.
According to a plea agreement, Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa injected Perry with multiple doses of ketamine on October 28, 2023, the day of his death.
The first dose was administered at 8:30 am, followed by a second dose at 12:45 pm while Perry watched a movie. Perry then requested a third dose, saying "Shoot me up with a big one," and asked Iwamasa to prepare his hot tub.
Iwamasa left the home to run errands after the third dose and returned to find Perry dead, face down in the jacuzzi.
Perry's assistant admitted to administering six to eight doses of ketamine to him between October 24 and 27, with the final dose given on the day of his death.
The autopsy report confirmed that Perry's death was caused by the "acute effects" of ketamine.
Iwamasa is one of five defendants charged in connection with Perry's death.
United States Attorney Martin Estrada stated that Perry had fallen back into addiction shortly before his death and that the defendants took advantage of his addiction issues for personal gain.