Prince Harry subtley blames Elon Musk's X for UK riots in emotional speech

The Duke of Sussex accused Elon Musk of letting fake information spread on X, causing Southport riots

  • by Web Desk
  • August 17, 2024
Prince Harry seemingly blasted Elon Musk as he talked about the impact of misinformation on X, which caused massive riots oll over UK after Southport stabbing incident.

The Duke, who touched down in Colombia with wife Meghan Markle on Thursday, August 15, 2024, urged the people in "positions of influence" to stop the spread of hate speech on social platforms.

"What happens online within a matter of minutes transfers to the streets," Harry said in his speech at an event, Responsible Digital Future.

He went on to express, "People are acting on information that isn't true. It comes down to all of us to be able to spot the true from the fake."

The father-of-two further expressed, "In an ideal world those with positions of influence would take more responsibility. We are no longer debating facts."

"For as long as people are allowed to spread lies, abuse, harass, then social cohesion as we know it has completely broken down," he noted.

