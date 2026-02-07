Royal
  By Riba Shaikh
Prince Harry sparks fresh rift with Kate Middleton before UK return: ‘testing patience’

  • By Riba Shaikh
Kate Middleton is losing hope in her estranged brother-in-law Prince Harry after his latest snub.

Warring brothers Prince William and Prince Harry will be marking their mother Princess Diana's 30th death anniversary in August of 2027.

The sombre event - which the Waleses and Sussexes will likely to mark separately, is just weeks before Harry's Invictus Games event in Birmingham, UK.

Now, sources close to Catherine are claiming that the future Queen is concerned about the clashing of events, as Harry has not clarified whether he is planing to mark 30 years of Diana's tragic death in his home country.

"Royal aides have been working behind the scenes to ensure that Diana’s anniversary is marked in a way that William is comfortable with," the source noted.

However, "Harry and Meghan are said to be organising their own thing, despite requests to coordinate activities."

The insiders further claimed that Harry is testing her patience by avoiding to give Kate and William a concrete idea of his plans 

"This could be the final nail in the coffin for Kate. She’s always tried to see both sides in the hope that Harry would come back to his family. But this situation risks crossing a line," added the source.

"They fear that could be diluted if it gets lumped in with all the headlines that will be generated with Harry and Meghan back in the UK just weeks before," they noted.

Prince Harry - who left the UK in 2020 after stepping down from his royal duties alongside wife Meghan Markle is all set to bring her back after four years.

Meghan last visited the UK with Harry in 2022 on the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

