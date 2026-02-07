Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

King and Queen receive fresh apology from Crown Princess over Epstein ties

  • By Riba Shaikh
Crown Princess Mette-Marit has issued emotional statement seeking apology from the King and Queen for her ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

Just like King Charles brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the Norwegian Princess Mette-Marit has also found herself at the centre of Epstein controversy as her close ties with the sex offender exposed in newly released files.

Mette-Marit - who's son Borg Høiby is currently facing trial on 38 charges, including rape and domestic violence has issued second apology in an official statement released on Friday.

"I would like to express my deep regret for my friendship with Jeffrey Epstein," said Her Royal Highness.

She further noted, "I also apologise for the situation that I have put the royal family in, especially the King and Queen."

Meanwhile, in an apology statement the palace shared on behalf of the Princess shared last week, she expressed "I deeply regret having had any contact with Epstein."

"It is simply embarrassing," added the Norwegian royal on her links with Epstein, who attempted suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex crimes against minors.

