Kensington Palace shares Kate, William’s joint message ahead of rugby face off

Kate Middleton and Prince William have released a heartfelt wish ahead of an exciting rugby face off.
Kensington Palace's official Instagram account on Saturday, February 7 shared a joint statement from the future king and queen just hours before an enthusiastic clash between Welsh and England Rugby teams.
"Wishing the best of luck to Wales and England Rugby as they go head-to-head at Twickenham today in the Men's Six Nations Championship," wrote the Prince and Princess of Wales.
"As patrons of both unions respectively... May the best team win! W & C," they added.
For the unversed, Princess Catherine is the Patron of the Rugby Football Union, while the heir to the throne is Welsh Rugby Union's patron.
The couple will enjoy the match at their Forest Lodge - where they shifted last year, with their three children Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Louis.