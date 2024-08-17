Royal

Meghan Markle sends cryptic message to trolls with her killer dance moves

The Duchess of Sussex's dance moves amid Columbia trip ignite social media frenzy

  • by Web Desk
  • August 17, 2024


Meghan Markle has left audience mesmerised with her elegance dance moves at the Delia Zapata National Arts Center on the first day of her Columbia trip with husband Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had the time of their lives with classical music and dance performances at the venue in Bogota.

Harry and Meghan even took an active part in an intimate dance session with locals.

Later on in the day, the royal couple greeted performers and told them their outfits were “amazing” before the pair posed for selfies and group photos.

On the first day of their Columbia trip, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents met vice president Márquez and her husband, Rafael Yerney Pinillo.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Márquez also expressed admiration and love for Princess Diana.

Later on in the day, the former Suits star and the Spare author also visited a school during their first day and took part in an insight Session with students.

During the session, the Duchess of Sussex hailed the students as "impressive, smart and savvy” while her husband the Duke of Sussex got candid with them about social media and digital literacy.

