Carlos Alcaraz loses cool, smashes racket after Monfils stunner: 'Worst match'

Four-time Grand Slam winner suffers shock defeat to Monfils at Cincinnati Open

  • by Web Desk
  August 17, 2024


Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz burst into anger after a shock defeat at the Cincinnati Open.

According to Associated Press, Gael Monfils stunned the world number three tennis player 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 on Friday, August 16.

The match that was suspended by rain on Thursday night at the second-set tiebreaker resumed again on Friday.

After trailing 3-1 in the early tiebreaker, Alcaraz was hoping to get back into the game, but when he failed to do so, he lost control of his emotions.

The 2024 French Open winner smashed his racket multiple times on the ground out of frustration and later called it the ‘worst match’ of his career.

Alcaraz said, “I felt like it was the worst match that I’ve ever played in my career. I’ve been practicing really well. I was feeling great. But I couldn’t play. I want to forget it and try to move on to New York.”

The Wimbledon winner is currently preparing for the US Open in New York later in August.

The 21-year-old further added, “It never happened before, because I could control those feelings. Today I couldn’t. I was feeling that I was not playing any kind of tennis. It was really frustrating for me. At some point, I didn’t want to be on the court anymore.”

Monfils, after defeating Alcazar, expressed, “It was a big win for me against Carlos, unexpected to be honest. To play again in a couple hours against (another) good and younger player, I knew it would be tough.”

