Taylor Swift shows up for Travis Kelce’s new game show set

Taylor Swift has once again taken the role of supportive girlfriend as she showed up for Travis Kelce’s new game show.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end will be hosting Prime Video's new game show, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?. The game show is a spin-off from the original 2007 show, Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais confirmed that Taylor came to visit Travis on set.
Garcelle is part of the celebrity panel for the game show. The remaining panellist include Nikki Glaser, Lala Kent, Chad Ochocinco and Sophia Stallone.
She told ET, that 34-year-old popstar “did come on set”, adding, "Not the day that I was there, but she came. I think it's really sweet."
While talking about the NFL star as a host, Garcelle shared, "He was fantastic. Like, game show host? I wasn't sure, but he didn't overdo it, he didn't under-sell it, he was himself, he had fun and it was great.”
The RHOBH starlet noted that almost everyone had a crush on Travis, "My glam team was like, 'Oh my God, he's fine.' Everyone on set was like, 'He's so fine.”