Entertainment

Taylor Swift shows up for Travis Kelce’s new game show set

Taylor Swift supports boyfriend Travis Kelce’s new game show

  • by Web Desk
  • August 17, 2024
Taylor Swift shows up for Travis Kelce’s new game show set
Taylor Swift shows up for Travis Kelce’s new game show set

Taylor Swift has once again taken the role of supportive girlfriend as she showed up for Travis Kelce’s new game show.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end will be hosting Prime Video's new game show, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?. The game show is a spin-off from the original 2007 show, Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais confirmed that Taylor came to visit Travis on set.

Garcelle is part of the celebrity panel for the game show. The remaining panellist include Nikki Glaser, Lala Kent, Chad Ochocinco and Sophia Stallone.

She told ET, that 34-year-old popstar “did come on set”, adding, "Not the day that I was there, but she came. I think it's really sweet."

While talking about the NFL star as a host, Garcelle shared, "He was fantastic. Like, game show host? I wasn't sure, but he didn't overdo it, he didn't under-sell it, he was himself, he had fun and it was great.”

The RHOBH starlet noted that almost everyone had a crush on Travis, "My glam team was like, 'Oh my God, he's fine.' Everyone on set was like, 'He's so fine.”

Will cricket finally make it to Olympics at 2030 Youth Games?

Will cricket finally make it to Olympics at 2030 Youth Games?
Shraddha Kapoor takes Varun Dhawan for a ride in her red Lamborghini

Shraddha Kapoor takes Varun Dhawan for a ride in her red Lamborghini
Taylor Swift shows up for Travis Kelce’s new game show set

Taylor Swift shows up for Travis Kelce’s new game show set
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile

King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile

Entertainment News

King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Celine Dion drops BTS shots from Paris Olympics 2024
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Sydney Sweeney teases 'thirst trap' lake photos
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck's 'small' 52nd birthday very special
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Taylor Swift dazzles London with secret 'The Alchemy' song for Travis Kelce
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Matthew Perry’s death: ‘Ketamine Queen’ and medical negligence blamed
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Matthew Perry's final hours before death REVEALED
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Halle Berry hints possible return as Catwoman after 2004 film flopped
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Lily Collins drops BTS dump ‘in honor’ of ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Dakota Johnson breaks silence on Chris Martin breakup rumors
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Sabrina Carpenter drops ‘special’ surprise ahead of Short N’ Sweet album release
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
BeatKing, renowned Houston rapper, breathes his last at 39
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Andy Cohen stunned by his wax figure: ‘Never thought being immortalized’