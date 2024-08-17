Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder

Sajal Ali is taking a stand against the horrific and brutal assault and murder of the Kolkata doctor!
Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, August 17, the Alif actress raised her voice regarding the heinous crime that occurred in Kolkata’s 138-year-old medical college on Saturday, August 10, 2024.
Sajal reposted a trending chain of responses that has been initiated to demand justice for the young trainee doctor who was badly assaulted and murdered at the renowned RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The post read, “No Mercy To Rap**t. A Broken neck, multiple injury marks: Shocking details of RG Kar Medical College doctor’s brutal assault-murder case.”
For the unversed, a 31-year-old female trainee doctor, who went to take some rest after a tiresome day in the hospital’s seminar hall on Friday morning, August 9, was found dead, partially clothed and bearing extensive injuries and scars.
A hospital volunteer was later arrested by the cops in connection to the brutal assault, which later initiated multiple protests throughout India in order to demand justice for the doctor.
Earlier today, on Saturday, August 17, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) called out for a strike to protest against the murder of their fellow doctor.