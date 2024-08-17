Meghan Markle's Colombia tour features fashionable tribute to Princess Diana

Meghan Markle is sporting a fashion nod to late mother-in-law Princess Diana during her Colombia trip with Prince Harry!
During their second day of the Colombia trip on Friday, August 16, the Duchess of Sussex donned butterfly earrings that once belonged to Prince Harry’s late mother.
Reflecting on the late Princess of Wales’ engagement with the children, the earrings proved to be a perfect choice according to the occasion.
The royal couple visited Colegio La Giralda in Santa Fe, where Meghan dazzled in the sentimental earrings as she toured the school and connected with a kindergarten class.
Princess Diana, who was a kindergarten teacher in London prior to her marriage to the then future king, Charles, wore the stud butterfly earrings on her 1986 trip to Canada.
After the late princess’ death in a tragic 1997 car crash, the American actress treasured the accessory with utmost care for years and has also worn it multiple times on different events.
Meghan’s jewellery box also includes Princess Diana’s aquamarine ring and diamond tennis bracelet.
Additionally, the Duke of Sussex used two of the diamonds from his late mother’s collection to craft a tri-stone engagement ring, which he gave to the Dater’s Handbook actress while proposing.