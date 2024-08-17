Shah Rukh Khan feels 'shameless' for his obsession with awards

Behind the doors of Shah Rukh Khan's majestic office lies a secret!
In a recent interview with The Guardian, Shah Rukh shared a surprising secret about his impressive collection of awards that is is so massive that it needs a 9-storey library to house all 300 awards.
"I am very shameless about this! I love getting awards. I love the ceremony,” he revealed.
When asked about his trophy cabinet, Shah Rukh revealed, “I do. It’s bigger than this room! I have 300 awards. I have a nine-storey office and on every floor I have some of the awards. Actually, it’s not a trophy room. It’s a library which is designed like an English library.”
The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actor went on to share, “I get a little nervous if I have to give speeches. Especially with international awards, because then I need to make sure Indian cinema is presented well. I have to be on my best behaviour. I have to control my sense of humour. Because cinema for India is such an important thing.”
Shah Rukh Khan has appeared in over 100 films, including blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, has earned numerous awards in his two-decade long career.