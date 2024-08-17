Trending

Shah Rukh Khan feels 'shameless' for his obsession with awards

Shah Rukh Khan also revealed about his 9-storey office library to house all 300 awards

  • by Web Desk
  • August 17, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan feels shameless for his obsession with awards
Shah Rukh Khan feels 'shameless' for his obsession with awards

Behind the doors of Shah Rukh Khan's majestic office lies a secret!

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Shah Rukh shared a surprising secret about his impressive collection of awards that is is so massive that it needs a 9-storey library to house all 300 awards.

"I am very shameless about this! I love getting awards. I love the ceremony,” he revealed.

When asked about his trophy cabinet, Shah Rukh revealed, “I do. It’s bigger than this room! I have 300 awards. I have a nine-storey office and on every floor I have some of the awards. Actually, it’s not a trophy room. It’s a library which is designed like an English library.”

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actor went on to share, “I get a little nervous if I have to give speeches. Especially with international awards, because then I need to make sure Indian cinema is presented well. I have to be on my best behaviour. I have to control my sense of humour. Because cinema for India is such an important thing.”

Shah Rukh Khan has appeared in over 100 films, including blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, has earned numerous awards in his two-decade long career.

Meghan Markle suspiciously wears ‘evil eye’ bracelet amongst Colombians

Meghan Markle suspiciously wears ‘evil eye’ bracelet amongst Colombians
Shah Rukh Khan feels 'shameless' for his obsession with awards

Shah Rukh Khan feels 'shameless' for his obsession with awards
Meghan Markle's Colombia tour features fashionable tribute to Princess Diana

Meghan Markle's Colombia tour features fashionable tribute to Princess Diana
Blake Lively asks Taylor Swift for help after copying her backfires

Blake Lively asks Taylor Swift for help after copying her backfires

Trending News

Blake Lively asks Taylor Swift for help after copying her backfires
Ayeza Khan, Feroze khan set to bring magic on screen once again
Blake Lively asks Taylor Swift for help after copying her backfires
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
Blake Lively asks Taylor Swift for help after copying her backfires
Shraddha Kapoor takes Varun Dhawan for a ride in her red Lamborghini
Blake Lively asks Taylor Swift for help after copying her backfires
'Stree 2': Shraddha Kapoor 'freaks out' by her own scary avatar in the movie
Blake Lively asks Taylor Swift for help after copying her backfires
Hania Aamir relaxes in sun-swept scenic Bali
Blake Lively asks Taylor Swift for help after copying her backfires
Ayeza Khan reveals ‘dreamy’ future plans on 10th anniversary with Danish Taimoor
Blake Lively asks Taylor Swift for help after copying her backfires
Sara Ali Khan drops glimpses of Saif Ali Khan's intimate birthday celebration
Blake Lively asks Taylor Swift for help after copying her backfires
Mahira Khan teases new project in exciting post: ‘I’d name this series – Voren’
Blake Lively asks Taylor Swift for help after copying her backfires
Aima Baig issues first statement after suffering mini heart attack
Blake Lively asks Taylor Swift for help after copying her backfires
Mawra Hocane reveals wedding venue in Australia
Blake Lively asks Taylor Swift for help after copying her backfires
Priyanka Chopra drops stunning picture with birthday boy Joe Jonas
Blake Lively asks Taylor Swift for help after copying her backfires
Atif Aslam calls wife Sara Bharwana his 'sunshine'