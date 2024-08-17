Ayeza Khan, Feroze khan set to bring magic on screen once again

Ayeza Khan and Feroze Khan, are set to sizzle on screen once again in their upcoming drama serial Humraaz.
The duo, who previously worked together in Bikhra Mera Naseeb, will be seen sharing screen space in Farooq Rind's highly anticipated project.
Ayeza Khan took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a sneak peek from the sets of Humraaz.
In picture the onscreen couple could be seen posing on a sofa, donning sunglasses and flashing a bright smile.
Ayeza captioned the post, "AK meets FK! Lights, Camera, and Action… @ferozekhan".
Feroze also shared a photo from the sets, featuring himself alongside Ayeza and renowned director Rind.
He captioned the post, "From the sets of #Humraaz great pleasure working with the two top knots Ayeza Khan and Farooq Rind. Under production through 7th Sky Entertainment".
Humraaz marks Rind's first project with 7th Sky Entertainment for Har Pal Geo, with Misbah Nosheen penning the script.
Ayeza Khan and Feroze Khan are currently basking in the success of their respective hit dramas Jaan E Jahan and Akhara and Khumaar.