Kate Middleton’s expected recovery timeline finally emerges

Kate Middleton’s timeline for recovering from her ongoing cancer treatment has been finally revealed.
As per Independent UK, she will continue receiving “preventative chemotherapy” while on a summer break in Scotland.
Following this, the Princess of Wales shall be resting at home for a few months to regain her strength.
Royal Editor Rebecca English from Daily Mail said, “The direction is positive, but there will not be great change [in terms of her public appearances] and no one is giving a timescale for her return.”
It was announced that Kate Middleton would spend two to three months for recuperating post-surgery after she had been discharged from London Clinic back in January 2024.
Since cancer is an even bigger deal, the Princess of Wales will obviously take a little longer than just a few months.
Although only the recovery timeline has come out yet with no specific date, it’s expected that she might be back by early 2025.
Meanwhile, her ex-best friend Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are busy running touring Colombia these days, even with security threats looming around.
According to the same media portal, they are protected by a “ring of steel,” which includes 14 cars and police van convoys.