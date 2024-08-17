Royal

Kate Middleton’s expected recovery timeline finally emerges

Kate Middleton still undergoing chemotherapy

  • by Web Desk
  • August 17, 2024
Kate Middleton still undergoing chemotherapy
Kate Middleton still undergoing chemotherapy

Kate Middleton’s timeline for recovering from her ongoing cancer treatment has been finally revealed.

As per Independent UK, she will continue receiving “preventative chemotherapy” while on a summer break in Scotland.

Following this, the Princess of Wales shall be resting at home for a few months to regain her strength.

Royal Editor Rebecca English from Daily Mail said, “The direction is positive, but there will not be great change [in terms of her public appearances] and no one is giving a timescale for her return.”

It was announced that Kate Middleton would spend two to three months for recuperating post-surgery after she had been discharged from London Clinic back in January 2024.

Since cancer is an even bigger deal, the Princess of Wales will obviously take a little longer than just a few months.

Although only the recovery timeline has come out yet with no specific date, it’s expected that she might be back by early 2025.

Meanwhile, her ex-best friend Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are busy running touring Colombia these days, even with security threats looming around.

According to the same media portal, they are protected by a “ring of steel,” which includes 14 cars and police van convoys.

Kylie Jenner ‘coming to steal’ Kim Kardashian’s Vogue crown

Kylie Jenner ‘coming to steal’ Kim Kardashian’s Vogue crown
Prince Harry returning to UK in 2 years?

Prince Harry returning to UK in 2 years?
New Zealand secures dominant victory over Argentina in Rugby Championship

New Zealand secures dominant victory over Argentina in Rugby Championship
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region

Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region

Royal News

Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Prince Harry returning to UK in 2 years?
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Meghan Markle suspiciously wears ‘evil eye’ bracelet amongst Colombians
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Meghan Markle's Colombia tour features fashionable tribute to Princess Diana
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
King Charles’ ‘bitter exchange’ with Prince Harry on Queen Elizabeth’s death revealed
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Meghan Markle impulsively dances for the first time in public
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Columbia trip Day 2: Invictus Games and more
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get unusual gifts after Invictus Games event
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Meghan Markle sends cryptic message to trolls with her killer dance moves
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Meghan Markle glows as Prince Harry’s loving kiss sparks PDA in Colombia
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Prince Harry subtly blames Elon Musk's X for UK riots in emotional speech
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Prince Harry ‘snubs’ King Charles in latest move