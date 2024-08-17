Trending

Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination

Iqra Aziz documents her travels on social media and the wait is worth it

  • by Web Desk
  • August 17, 2024
qra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination
qra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination

Iqra Aziz caught yet another flight on August 17, 2024!

Turning to her Instagram handle on the wee hours of Saturday, the Suno Chanda actress dropped a slew of photos featuring her travel. 

In the first click, the superstar posed while entering the aircraft. 


The second happened to be a picturesque view of the sky as she flew high in the air. 

Her carousel was never-ending with a few more glimpses from her journey. 

On seeing Aziz airport OOTD her husband Yasir Hussain commented, " This is my cap. Just saying." 

While her ardent fans rushed to the comments section and poured love. 

One wrote, " My cutiee." 

Another penned, "Very nice." 

Aziz' post came merely days after she documented her struggle to cook. 

Iqra Aziz tied the knot with her longtime beau Yasir Hussain in December 2019, shortly after which the two became parents. 

Lately, the duo headed out together for a romantic vacation to Italy and had a whale of a time. 

Rajkummar Rao discovered THIS about ' Stree 2' co-star Shraddha Kapoor

Rajkummar Rao discovered THIS about ' Stree 2' co-star Shraddha Kapoor

Queen Camilla ‘secretly’ clearing up the mess made by UK riots

Queen Camilla ‘secretly’ clearing up the mess made by UK riots
Hamas dismisses reports of ceasefire progress amid Gaza conflict

Hamas dismisses reports of ceasefire progress amid Gaza conflict
Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination

Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination

Trending News

Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination
Ayeza Khan, Feroze khan set to bring magic on screen once again
Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination
Shah Rukh Khan feels 'shameless' for his obsession with awards
Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination
Sajal Ali calls for justice in Kolkata medic brutal murder
Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination
Shraddha Kapoor takes Varun Dhawan for a ride in her red Lamborghini
Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination
'Stree 2': Shraddha Kapoor 'freaks out' by her own scary avatar in the movie
Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination
Hania Aamir relaxes in sun-swept scenic Bali
Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination
Ayeza Khan reveals ‘dreamy’ future plans on 10th anniversary with Danish Taimoor
Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination
Sara Ali Khan drops glimpses of Saif Ali Khan's intimate birthday celebration
Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination
Mahira Khan teases new project in exciting post: ‘I’d name this series – Voren’
Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination
Aima Baig issues first statement after suffering mini heart attack
Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination
Mawra Hocane reveals wedding venue in Australia
Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination
Priyanka Chopra drops stunning picture with birthday boy Joe Jonas