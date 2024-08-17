Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination

Iqra Aziz caught yet another flight on August 17, 2024!
Turning to her Instagram handle on the wee hours of Saturday, the Suno Chanda actress dropped a slew of photos featuring her travel.
In the first click, the superstar posed while entering the aircraft.
The second happened to be a picturesque view of the sky as she flew high in the air.
Her carousel was never-ending with a few more glimpses from her journey.
On seeing Aziz airport OOTD her husband Yasir Hussain commented, " This is my cap. Just saying."
While her ardent fans rushed to the comments section and poured love.
One wrote, " My cutiee."
Another penned, "Very nice."
Aziz' post came merely days after she documented her struggle to cook.
Iqra Aziz tied the knot with her longtime beau Yasir Hussain in December 2019, shortly after which the two became parents.
Lately, the duo headed out together for a romantic vacation to Italy and had a whale of a time.