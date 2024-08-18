Royal

King Charles to strip Prince Harry of remaining royal titles at Balmoral

The Royal Family will gather at Balmoral next week for their annual summer holiday

  • by Web Desk
  • August 18, 2024
King Charles to strip Prince Harry of remaining royal titles at Balmoral
King Charles to strip Prince Harry of remaining royal titles at Balmoral

King Charles is set to convene a summit with the Royal Family at Balmoral, where the future of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's titles will be discussed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as working royals in 2020, may face the prospect of being stripped of their titles, including the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton.

“The Royal Family are meeting at Balmoral to discuss a number of different things, but one of them will be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” an insider told The Daily Express.

They continued, “What people don't realise is that the Balmoral gathering isn't just a summer holiday.”

“The family also participates in pre-arranged meetings where they discuss the family's current position and how they can best prepare for the future,” the source added.

According to the insider, this year's summit agenda will be different from last year's.

“Last year was very much about honouring the Queen as it was the King's first time hosting the gathering since her death, but this will be about how the family can best move forward without the Sussexes.

The couple received their titles after their 2018 wedding and hold additional titles, including Baron and Baroness Kilkeel.

“Not only will Harry and Meghan's tours and upcoming trip to Canada be on the agenda, but also their titles and peerages will be up for discussion.”

However, King Charles is reportedly hesitant to remove the titles, fearing it could hinder reconciliation efforts. 

Rajkummar Rao discovered THIS about ' Stree 2' co-star Shraddha Kapoor

Rajkummar Rao discovered THIS about ' Stree 2' co-star Shraddha Kapoor

Queen Camilla ‘secretly’ clearing up the mess made by UK riots

Queen Camilla ‘secretly’ clearing up the mess made by UK riots
Hamas dismisses reports of ceasefire progress amid Gaza conflict

Hamas dismisses reports of ceasefire progress amid Gaza conflict
Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination

Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination

Royal News

Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination
Queen Camilla ‘secretly’ clearing up the mess made by UK riots
Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination
Kate Middleton’s expected recovery timeline finally emerges
Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination
Prince Harry returning to UK in 2 years?
Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination
Meghan Markle suspiciously wears ‘evil eye’ bracelet amongst Colombians
Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination
Meghan Markle's Colombia tour features fashionable tribute to Princess Diana
Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination
King Charles’ ‘bitter exchange’ with Prince Harry on Queen Elizabeth’s death revealed
Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination
Meghan Markle impulsively dances for the first time in public
Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Columbia trip Day 2: Invictus Games and more
Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get unusual gifts after Invictus Games event
Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination
Meghan Markle sends cryptic message to trolls with her killer dance moves
Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination
Meghan Markle glows as Prince Harry’s loving kiss sparks PDA in Colombia