King Charles to strip Prince Harry of remaining royal titles at Balmoral

King Charles is set to convene a summit with the Royal Family at Balmoral, where the future of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's titles will be discussed.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as working royals in 2020, may face the prospect of being stripped of their titles, including the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton.
“The Royal Family are meeting at Balmoral to discuss a number of different things, but one of them will be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” an insider told The Daily Express.
They continued, “What people don't realise is that the Balmoral gathering isn't just a summer holiday.”
“The family also participates in pre-arranged meetings where they discuss the family's current position and how they can best prepare for the future,” the source added.
According to the insider, this year's summit agenda will be different from last year's.
“Last year was very much about honouring the Queen as it was the King's first time hosting the gathering since her death, but this will be about how the family can best move forward without the Sussexes.
The couple received their titles after their 2018 wedding and hold additional titles, including Baron and Baroness Kilkeel.
“Not only will Harry and Meghan's tours and upcoming trip to Canada be on the agenda, but also their titles and peerages will be up for discussion.”
However, King Charles is reportedly hesitant to remove the titles, fearing it could hinder reconciliation efforts.