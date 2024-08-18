'Stranger Things' star spills beans on season 5 ‘epic’ ending

Priah Ferguson, the 17-year-old actress who bring Erica Sinclair to life on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, is dishing out the details on the show's highly-anticipated fifth and final season - and it sounds like fans are in for a wild ride!
In a recent interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Ferguson spilled the beans in shows ending.
"Filming's going great. I believe everybody is fascinated about the finale and about closing the last season in such an epic way," she revealed.
The actress further added, "You know, I can't say much, but it's been great so far."
Although Ferguson couldn't disclose too much about the final season, she did share that the dynamic among the cast is great, but it's also "a little bittersweet" since it may be their last time working together.
When asked what she would like to take home from the set once filming wraps, Ferguson mentioned Erica's Barbie dolls and wardrobe pieces from the 1980s.
As for her character's legacy, Ferguson hopes fans will remember Erica as someone who has evolved and grown throughout the series.
official premiere date for Stranger Things season finale has not been announced yet as fans are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of the beloved show.