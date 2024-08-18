Prince Harry pressurized by Colombians to apologize for royal slavery

Prince Harry is facing pressure from the people of Colombia to apologize on behalf of the royal family for its role in slavery.
As party of their ongoing visit to the country, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex were taken to a village named San Basilio de Palenque today.
The site in question happened to be the first free African town in Americas, earning freedom back in 1619.
Before the couple’s arrival, locals were hoping that Prince Harry would take this opportunity to express regret for his family’s infamous part in benefitting from the colonial slave trade.
But as Meghan Markle and her husband left without addressing the matter altogether, Colombians have been displeased, as per Telegraph.
President Segundo Caceres Reyes from the town’s local police said, “I think Prince Harry does have to [apologise], to free our hearts and our minds and ask for a pardon.”
The nation is demanding a word of sorry from the Duke of Sussex before he steps out of their Country following the fourth-day of his visit on Monday, August 19.
Previously, Meghan Markle was publicly slammed by Nigeria’s first lady, Oluremi Tinubu, for her “shameful wardrobe choices” after she returned to America.
This time, it’s Prince Harry who is reportedly facing the heat.