Taylor Swift sparks crystal chaos in ‘bejeweled’ bodysuit during Eras London show

Taylor Swift is leaving the Swifties stunned with her crystal “bejeweled” bodysuit!
Throughout the Eras Tour, the Love Story starlet’s stage style has been a testament to her steadfast dedication to glamour and glitz, with each look being more dazzling than the last.
Swift’s latest spellbinding masterpiece, that she wore during her Wembley concert, has proved that the Grammy winner won’t be settling for anything less than the “crystals, stars, and moons.”
Curated by the Labanese fashion designer, Zuhair Murad, the Blank Space singer’s stunning bodysuit featured 10,500 crystal beads as well as 180 stars in various sizes.
The highly intricate piece took Murad’s workshop 120 long hours of crafting.
“For this version, Taylor had a vision of stars and moons,” said the designer, well-known for his intricate beadwork.
“I think this new iteration is our best yet, with symbolism that blends Taylor's inspiration and my love for romanticism perfectly. I’ve always designed strong silhouettes, and I think that naturally translates well to the stage,” he added.
Taylor Swift's London leg is nearing its end, with the star set to perform her last two shows at Wembley on August 19 and 20.
After the London shows, Swift’s blockbuster tour will take her back to her roots, the United States, where she will kick off her show after a brief two-month hiatus on October 18 in Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium.