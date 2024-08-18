Entertainment

Taylor Swift sparks crystal chaos in ‘bejeweled’ bodysuit during Eras London show

Taylor Swift’s crystal-studded bodysuit during Eras Wembley show leaves fans mesmerized

  • by Web Desk
  • August 18, 2024
Taylor Swift’s crystal-studded bodysuit during Eras Wembley show leaves fans mesmerized
Taylor Swift’s crystal-studded bodysuit during Eras Wembley show leaves fans mesmerized

Taylor Swift is leaving the Swifties stunned with her crystal “bejeweled” bodysuit!

Throughout the Eras Tour, the Love Story starlet’s stage style has been a testament to her steadfast dedication to glamour and glitz, with each look being more dazzling than the last.

Swift’s latest spellbinding masterpiece, that she wore during her Wembley concert, has proved that the Grammy winner won’t be settling for anything less than the “crystals, stars, and moons.”

Curated by the Labanese fashion designer, Zuhair Murad, the Blank Space singer’s stunning bodysuit featured 10,500 crystal beads as well as 180 stars in various sizes.

The highly intricate piece took Murad’s workshop 120 long hours of crafting.

Taylor Swift sparks crystal chaos in ‘bejeweled’ bodysuit during Eras London show

“For this version, Taylor had a vision of stars and moons,” said the designer, well-known for his intricate beadwork.

“I think this new iteration is our best yet, with symbolism that blends Taylor's inspiration and my love for romanticism perfectly. I’ve always designed strong silhouettes, and I think that naturally translates well to the stage,” he added.

Taylor Swift's London leg is nearing its end, with the star set to perform her last two shows at Wembley on August 19 and 20.

After the London shows, Swift’s blockbuster tour will take her back to her roots, the United States, where she will kick off her show after a brief two-month hiatus on October 18 in Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium.

Taylor Swift sparks crystal chaos in ‘bejeweled’ bodysuit during Eras London show

Taylor Swift sparks crystal chaos in ‘bejeweled’ bodysuit during Eras London show
King Charles makes drastic changes to all royal palaces

King Charles makes drastic changes to all royal palaces
Prince Harry faces loneliness, uncertainty as his 'perfect scenario' unravels

Prince Harry faces loneliness, uncertainty as his 'perfect scenario' unravels
Stressful jobs with low rewards may harm heart health, study

Stressful jobs with low rewards may harm heart health, study

Entertainment News

Stressful jobs with low rewards may harm heart health, study
Elizabeth Debicki reflects on 'The Crown' finale
Stressful jobs with low rewards may harm heart health, study
Selena Gomez hides ring finger at airport amid engagement rumors
Stressful jobs with low rewards may harm heart health, study
Jennifer Lopez jumps on the 'demure' bandwagon amid marital woes
Stressful jobs with low rewards may harm heart health, study
Tommy Fury ‘caught’ with new girl after vowing to reconcile with ex Molly-Mae Hague
Stressful jobs with low rewards may harm heart health, study
Sabrina Carpenter calls it quits with Barry Keoghan over ‘frustrating’ partying issues
Stressful jobs with low rewards may harm heart health, study
Taylor Swift mesmerizes crowds to fan-fav 'Reputation' track during Eras tour
Stressful jobs with low rewards may harm heart health, study
Blake Lively interviewer makes SHOCKING confession amid 2016 controversy
Stressful jobs with low rewards may harm heart health, study
Ryan Reynolds’ heartfelt last words to his dad REVEALED
Stressful jobs with low rewards may harm heart health, study
'Stranger Things' star spills beans on season 5 ‘epic’ ending
Stressful jobs with low rewards may harm heart health, study
Taylor Swift praises Post Malone as 'most down-to-earth guy alive'
Stressful jobs with low rewards may harm heart health, study
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends with Us’ dethroning ‘Deadpool 3’
Stressful jobs with low rewards may harm heart health, study
Tommy Fury arrives at Molly-Mae Hague’s house to ‘win her back’