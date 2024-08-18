Aiman Khan, Minal Khan pull off epic TikTok prank on Muneeb Butt: WATCH

On a perfect Sunday morning, Aiman Khan and Minal Khan hilariously pranked Muneeb Butt with their version of the viral TikTok challenge, “Just Give Me My Money!”
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, August 18, the Ishq Hai actress posted a fun prank video in a joint post with sister Aiman Khan and her husband Muneeb Butt.
“Jumping on the bandwagon. This was so much fun, omg,” captioned the actress.
The video opened with Minal coming at the front and saying, “Just give me my money,” which was followed by the trio’s clap.
Then the Ghar Titli Ka Par actress stepped up and said, “Just give me some money,” with the three of them clapping once more.
Finally, the victim of the prank, Shiddat actor Muneeb Butt, appeared stylishly and said, “Just give me some money,” clapping enthusiastically. This time, the actresses didn’t join in and instead laughed at him.
Confused by the situation, the actor looked at both of them and asked, “What happened? I had to do it this way, right? I did it correctly. I said it convincingly.”
This caught the attention of several actors and fans who dropped some hilarious comments on the video.
“This trend,” commented actress Kinza Hashmi with a laughing emoji, whereas Hira Mani reacted, “Hahahahahah best.”
One of the followers demanded justice for the actor, “Justice for him button.”
“Poor guy lost his confidence between the sisters,” said another.