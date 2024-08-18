Malawi opposition picks former President Mutharika for 2025 election

Malawi Democratic Progress Party (DPP), has chosen former President Peter Mutharika as its candidate for the 2025 presidential election.
Mutharika, who led the country from 2014 to 2020, vowed to bring back the weak economy and address shortages of foreign currency, fuel, and medicines.
As per Reuters, Mutharika will be a competitor against President Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party, who is seeking re-election on September 16, 2025.
At a recent DPP convention in Blantyre, Mutharika expressed confidence in winning the election and pledged to implement economic reforms.
During his previous presidency, Mutharika, a former law professor, made progress in infrastructure and lowered inflation. Despite this he faced allegations of corruption and cronyism, which he denies.
While, Chakwera, came into power with commitments to reduce corruption and improve economic conditions.
In addition to this, Mutharika is also seeking to form an alliance with the United Transformation Movement (UTM), founded by the late Vice President Saulos Chilima, who passed away in a plane crash in June.
However, the UTM has not yet confirmed whether it will join forces with Mutharika’s party, and no remarks has been received from UTM representatives.