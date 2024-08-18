Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds snubbed ‘Hot Ones’ for years, reveals host Sean Evans

Sean Evans talked about Ryan Reynolds on Andy Cohen's 'Watch What Happens Live' recent episode

  • by Web Desk
  • August 18, 2024


Ryan Reynolds had been “avoiding” Sean Evans’ Hot Ones for years before making an appearance on the show with co-star Hugh Jackman for Deadpool & Wolverine promotion.

In a recent episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, August 14, the American YouTuber was asked to pick number chicken wings, each hiding a different celebrity. Evans had to discuss whoever was revealed with each turn.

The number 8 wing had Reynolds and Jackman hidden behind, about whom the YouTuber revealed that the iconic Deadpool actor avoided being on his famous culinary show until eventually agreeing to make an appearance alongside Hugh Jackman.

Evans also expressed his experience interviewing both the actors back in July and told that he knew that the episode “would be good” since he had already encountered Reynolds before the interview.

“I’m walking around just looking for a bathroom. All of a sudden, behind me, I hear, ‘I’ve been avoiding this mother-effer for years.’ And I turn around; it’s just Ryan Reynolds walking towards me with a big smile on his face,” said the Hot Ones host.

He further added, “From that moment I knew it’d be a good episode.”

The Deadpool & Wolverine cast appeared on Sean Evans show on July 25, 2024.

Australia to mark 150 years of Test cricket with special match at MCG in 2027

Australia to mark 150 years of Test cricket with special match at MCG in 2027
Ryan Reynolds snubbed ‘Hot Ones’ for years, reveals host Sean Evans

Ryan Reynolds snubbed ‘Hot Ones’ for years, reveals host Sean Evans
Hania Aamir teases Fahad Mustafa in hilarious 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' BTS: WATCH

Hania Aamir teases Fahad Mustafa in hilarious 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' BTS: WATCH
Malawi opposition picks former President Mutharika for 2025 election

Malawi opposition picks former President Mutharika for 2025 election

Entertainment News

Malawi opposition picks former President Mutharika for 2025 election
Paramore honors Robert Pattinson aka 'Mr. Waterhouse' at Taylor Swift's show
Malawi opposition picks former President Mutharika for 2025 election
French star, Alain Delon breathes his last at 88
Malawi opposition picks former President Mutharika for 2025 election
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's 'Deadpool & Wolverine' ruining cinema: says Brian Cox
Malawi opposition picks former President Mutharika for 2025 election
Travis Kelce raises peace sign at match with Patrick Mahomes
Malawi opposition picks former President Mutharika for 2025 election
Taylor Swift sparks crystal chaos in ‘bejeweled’ bodysuit during Eras London show
Malawi opposition picks former President Mutharika for 2025 election
Elizabeth Debicki reflects on 'The Crown' finale
Malawi opposition picks former President Mutharika for 2025 election
Selena Gomez hides ring finger at airport amid engagement rumors
Malawi opposition picks former President Mutharika for 2025 election
Jennifer Lopez jumps on the 'demure' bandwagon amid marital woes
Malawi opposition picks former President Mutharika for 2025 election
Tommy Fury ‘caught’ with new girl after vowing to reconcile with ex Molly-Mae Hague
Malawi opposition picks former President Mutharika for 2025 election
Sabrina Carpenter calls it quits with Barry Keoghan over ‘frustrating’ partying issues
Malawi opposition picks former President Mutharika for 2025 election
Taylor Swift mesmerizes crowds to fan-fav 'Reputation' track during Eras tour
Malawi opposition picks former President Mutharika for 2025 election
Blake Lively interviewer makes SHOCKING confession amid 2016 controversy