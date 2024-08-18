Ryan Reynolds snubbed ‘Hot Ones’ for years, reveals host Sean Evans

Ryan Reynolds had been “avoiding” Sean Evans’ Hot Ones for years before making an appearance on the show with co-star Hugh Jackman for Deadpool & Wolverine promotion.
In a recent episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, August 14, the American YouTuber was asked to pick number chicken wings, each hiding a different celebrity. Evans had to discuss whoever was revealed with each turn.
The number 8 wing had Reynolds and Jackman hidden behind, about whom the YouTuber revealed that the iconic Deadpool actor avoided being on his famous culinary show until eventually agreeing to make an appearance alongside Hugh Jackman.
Evans also expressed his experience interviewing both the actors back in July and told that he knew that the episode “would be good” since he had already encountered Reynolds before the interview.
“I’m walking around just looking for a bathroom. All of a sudden, behind me, I hear, ‘I’ve been avoiding this mother-effer for years.’ And I turn around; it’s just Ryan Reynolds walking towards me with a big smile on his face,” said the Hot Ones host.
He further added, “From that moment I knew it’d be a good episode.”
The Deadpool & Wolverine cast appeared on Sean Evans show on July 25, 2024.