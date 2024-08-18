Sports

Australia to mark 150 years of Test cricket with special match at MCG in 2027

  • by Web Desk
  • August 18, 2024
Australia will celebrate 150 years since cricket’s first Test match with a special game against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in March 2027.

The MCG, where the very first Test took place from March 15 to 19, 1877, will host the event. Australia won that initial match by 45 runs, while England won the second match at the same venue, tying the series 1-1.

A similar event took place in 1977 to mark the 100th anniversary, with a Test match between Australia and England at the MCG, where Australia won again by 45 runs.

Cricket Australia (CA) has revealed that the MCG will continue to host the Boxing Day Test, and the New Year's Test will stay at the Sydney Cricket Ground until the 2030-31 season.

While, the Adelaide Oval will hold the December 'Christmas Test' in either a day or day-night format, and Perth’s Optus Stadium will host the 'West Test' for the next three years.

The 2025-26 Ashes series will start at a new venue because the Gabba in Brisbane will not host a Test for the first time since 1982-83.

Instead, Perth’s Optus Stadium will hold its first Ashes Test, and Brisbane will later have a day-night Test, moving away from its usual day matches.

Nick Hockley, CA’s chief executive, said the 150th anniversary Test will be a big event celebrating cricket at a top venue.

