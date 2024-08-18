UK gaming rich list names KSI and Sidemen among top earners

A new list of the wealthiest individuals in the UK gaming industry has been released.
The Sunday Times has revealed its first list of the richest people, features prominent names like YouTube stars KSI and the Sidemen, along with the creators of popular games which includes Candy Crush and Grand Theft Auto.
Igor and Dmitry Bukhman, who started Playrix, top the list with £12.54 billion, KSI and the Sidemen are in 21st place with £50 million each, while PewDiePie, a well-known YouTuber, is 25th with £45 million.
Meanwhile, Dan and Sam Houser, creators of Grand Theft Auto, are in fourth place with £350 million.
The list also includes the creators of Candy Crush and Minecraft, with Paddy Burns and Chris van der Kuyl both at 11th place.’’
Moreover, Wendy Irvin-Braben from Frontier Developments is the only woman in the top 10, with £175 million alongside her husband.
Debbie Bestwick, former CEO of Team17, is 13th with £130 million, and Tamsin O'Luanaigh from nGames is 28th with £26 million.