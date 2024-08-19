Durefishan Saleem enjoys fun moments with friends on hill station

Durefishan Saleem embarked on a much-needed getaway to a hill station with her girl squad and her latest social media is poof!
Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, the star shared a glimpse from her trip.
She relaxed and captured memorable moments with her girlies as the carousel featured a slew of fun and adventure.
For the trip, the Ishq Murshid famed actress stunned in a simple attire, going makeup-free.
After a busy year, Saleem is now spending time with her friends and family, exploring the beauty of mother nature in both Pakistan and abroad.
" Weekend getaway with these 2-literally growing up/ old together. Missing Sana and Kinz," she captioned her vacation post.
On seeing their favourite living life to the fullest, her ardent fans flooded the comments section with love and praise.
" I miss Shibra," one user expressed.
" Omg 15 pounds Dure, " the other added.
The third penned, " Your smile made my day."
" Your active era hits me different," the fourth effused.
This ain't the first time Durefishan Saleem took a trip to northern Pakistan as her previous Skardu photo dump says it all.
It is pertinent to note that Pakistan's new sensation has captivated the audience with not only her incredible acting skills in dramas like Jaisay Aapki Marzi, Khaie, and Ishq Murshid.