Sania Mirza shares tidbits from her life 'lately'

Sania Mirza has been living life to the fullest following split with ace Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik!
Turning to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the Indian trailblazer shared a bunch of shots featuring her life.
In the first click, the former tennis star proved she had surely taken a flight amidst the drama as she posed from inside the aircraft while flying high.
The second was therefore an uber-cool click of Mirza from merely a vacation as she admired the scenic view.
Next up Mirza flaunts her bright smile as she relishes lollipops with her family followed by yet another cute cuddly picture of the mother with her son.
Furthermore, the mom of one also binged over her favourite Paani Poori and also enjoyed a ludo match.
She captioned, " Flights , lollipops , shoots , events , paani poori ,ludo, family, friends and lots of cuddles lately."
Mirza fans lavished praise over the tennis star in the comments section of her post.
" You spend life nicely, " quoted one.
The other added, "MashaAllah. Stay blessed always."
To note, Sania Mirza is a doting mommy to Izhaan Mirza Malik, who she shares with her ex-husband Shoaib Malik.