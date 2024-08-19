Trending

Sania Mirza shares tidbits from her life 'lately'

Sania Mirza remains unbothered by her divorce as she lives life to the fullest

  • by Web Desk
  • August 19, 2024
Sania Mirza remains unbothered by her divorce as she lives life to the fullest
Sania Mirza remains unbothered by her divorce as she lives life to the fullest 

Sania Mirza has been living life to the fullest following split with ace Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik!

Turning to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the Indian trailblazer shared a bunch of shots featuring her life.

In the first click, the former tennis star proved she had surely taken a flight amidst the drama as she posed from inside the aircraft while flying high.

The second was therefore an uber-cool click of Mirza from merely a vacation as she admired the scenic view.

Next up Mirza flaunts her bright smile as she relishes lollipops with her family followed by yet another cute cuddly picture of the mother with her son.

Furthermore, the mom of one also binged over her favourite Paani Poori and also enjoyed a ludo match. 

She captioned, " Flights , lollipops , shoots , events , paani poori ,ludo, family, friends and lots of cuddles lately." 


Mirza fans lavished praise over the tennis star in the comments section of her post. 

" You spend life nicely, " quoted one. 

The other added, "MashaAllah. Stay blessed always."

To note, Sania Mirza is a doting mommy to Izhaan Mirza Malik, who she shares with her ex-husband Shoaib Malik. 

'The Godfather Part II' star John Aprea breathes his last at 83

'The Godfather Part II' star John Aprea breathes his last at 83
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan keeping it casual

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan keeping it casual

Prince Andrew refuses big order of King Charles to save his royal status

Prince Andrew refuses big order of King Charles to save his royal status
Sania Mirza shares tidbits from her life 'lately'

Sania Mirza shares tidbits from her life 'lately'

Trending News

Sania Mirza shares tidbits from her life 'lately'
Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump during latest outing
Sania Mirza shares tidbits from her life 'lately'
Durefishan Saleem enjoys fun moments with friends on hill station
Sania Mirza shares tidbits from her life 'lately'
Hania Aamir gives clear message to haters in new hilarious video
Sania Mirza shares tidbits from her life 'lately'
Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ achieves box office glory with THIS milestone
Sania Mirza shares tidbits from her life 'lately'
Hania Aamir teases Fahad Mustafa in hilarious 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' BTS: WATCH
Sania Mirza shares tidbits from her life 'lately'
Aiman Khan, Minal Khan pull off epic TikTok prank on Muneeb Butt: WATCH
Sania Mirza shares tidbits from her life 'lately'
Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan paired in ‘Alpha’ as Kiara Advani films action for ‘War 2’
Sania Mirza shares tidbits from her life 'lately'
Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha give father-daughter goals in latest outing
Sania Mirza shares tidbits from her life 'lately'
Kubra Khan's million dollar smile lights up hearts: Photos
Sania Mirza shares tidbits from her life 'lately'
'Radd': Hiba Bukhari thanks fans for all the love and support in live session
Sania Mirza shares tidbits from her life 'lately'
Kareena Kapoor shares a sneak peek of her 'night date with apple pie'
Sania Mirza shares tidbits from her life 'lately'
Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination