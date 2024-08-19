Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour deemed Malala Yousafzai’s first 'proper' concert

Entertainment

Malala Yousafzai attended Taykor Swift's concert with her spouse Asser Malik

  by Web Desk
  August 19, 2024
Malala Yousafzai has shared her excitement about attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, calling it her first 'proper' concert experience.

The 27-year-old Pakistani education activist posted pictures from her recent Taylor Swift Eras Tour performance at London's Wembley Stadium with her loved ones on Instagram on Saturday, August 17.

In a caption, she recalled a childhood recollection involving the Lover singer.

"Having lived through a time where music and art were banned, music felt like a gift," Yousafzai wrote.


She also recounted her memory in the caption, “"Moniba and I found the highest rock we could, climbed on top of it and announced to all of our classmates and teachers we were going to perform our new favourite song called LOVE STORY. We sang with all of our heart, taking in the joy we felt every second. That’s where my Swiftie journey began.”

Yousafzai also mentioned, “​​It feels magical that my first-ever proper concert would be to see @TaylorSwift, singing along to every song surrounded by friends.”

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate, her spouse Asser Malik, and a few friends commemorated the event at Wembley Stadium.

In her caption, she emphasised that not everyone can still enjoy music.

Taylor Swift is currently performing in London as her last stop on the European leg of the Eras Tour.

