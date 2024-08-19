Vicky Kaushal’s 'Chhaava' teaser sends shivers down our spine

Trending

  August 19, 2024


Kaushal killed it!

Vicky Kaushal’s matchless acting in period-drama Chhaava has left audience on the edge of their seats.

The official teaser has set the internet ablaze as it was released on the same date as Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2, August 18.

Chhaava is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In the highly-awaited 1.12 min long teaser, Vicky Kaushal was featured in a never-seen-before avatar with intense war scenes.

The upcoming film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the role of Yesubai Bhonsale, the wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. This movie will mark the first-ever collaboration between Vicky and Rashmika.

Other prominent actors include Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in supporting roles.

Chhaava was produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, who has worked with Vicky in Zara Bachke Zara Hatke.

Shortly after the teaser was released, fans started gushing over Vicky’s new role.

A fan wrote, “Vicky Kaushal is perfect example of tall,dark,handsome and multi talented actor!!!”

The most-awaited movie is set to hit theatres on December 6.

