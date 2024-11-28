Trending

Mahira Khan shares cryptic thoughts ahead of ‘Love Guru’ release

Humayun Saeed, Mahira Khan starrer 'Love Guru’ is set to release in 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • November 28, 2024
Mahira Khan shares cryptic thoughts ahead of ‘Love Guru’ release
Mahira Khan shares cryptic thoughts ahead of ‘Love Guru’ release

Mahira Khan has shared a cryptic note about love before her next project, Love Guru.

The upcoming film stars Mahira and Humayun Saeed in the main lead roles.

On Thursday, November 28, the Bin Roye actress posted a picture of heart shape helium balloons on her official social media account.

Taking to Instagram, The Legend of Maula Jatt starlet wrote, “Sometimes life has a random way of showing you.. love exists”

Mahira concluded the note, “P.S Also I miss just putting up a picture on my grid of something I saw or liked because I felt like it. No thinking, just feeling.”


Shortly after she shared the post, her fans swarmed the comment section to share their thoughts.

A fan wrote, “seems like she she dedicated this lovely post for her husband Salim Karim.”

Another commented, “something must be in air because it got mahira khan writing philosophical posts.”

“I’m so excited to see you in Love Guru with Humayun bhai, you guys are my favourite couple since Bin Roye,” a third noted.

Mahira’s new movie is scheduled for release on Eid al Adha, 2025.

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘exciting’ Thanksgiving plans

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘exciting’ Thanksgiving plans
Mahira Khan shares cryptic thoughts ahead of ‘Love Guru’ release

Mahira Khan shares cryptic thoughts ahead of ‘Love Guru’ release
Italian Davis Cup captain backs Jannik Sinner ahead of doping hearing

Italian Davis Cup captain backs Jannik Sinner ahead of doping hearing
Tulisa Contostavlos addresses ‘I'm A Celebrity’ fans ‘nepo baby’ trolls?

Tulisa Contostavlos addresses ‘I'm A Celebrity’ fans ‘nepo baby’ trolls?
Tom Cruise to collaborate with Bollywood director Farah Khan?
Tom Cruise to collaborate with Bollywood director Farah Khan?
Imran Ashraf hilariously roasts Chahat Fateh Ali Khan over fame complaints
Imran Ashraf hilariously roasts Chahat Fateh Ali Khan over fame complaints
Ananya Panday saves Karan Johar from ‘protecting’ star kids rumours
Ananya Panday saves Karan Johar from ‘protecting’ star kids rumours
Hareem Farooq reflects on playing controversial character in ‘Bismil’
Hareem Farooq reflects on playing controversial character in ‘Bismil’
Aishwarya Rai ignites Abhishek Bachchan separation rumours with big move
Aishwarya Rai ignites Abhishek Bachchan separation rumours with big move
Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor up for something exciting?
Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor up for something exciting?
Saboor Aly sets internet ablaze in yellow saree: 'Looking like a sunshine'
Saboor Aly sets internet ablaze in yellow saree: 'Looking like a sunshine'
Zara Noor Abbas obsesses over Adele's song 'Love In The Dark'
Zara Noor Abbas obsesses over Adele's song 'Love In The Dark'
Athiya Shetty flaunts pregnancy glow in ethnic outfit: Photos
Athiya Shetty flaunts pregnancy glow in ethnic outfit: Photos
Karan Johar reacts to 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' re-release after 20 years
Karan Johar reacts to 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' re-release after 20 years
Ananya Panday reflects on scornful incident from her school life
Ananya Panday reflects on scornful incident from her school life
Nick Jonas receives shoutout from wife Priyanka Chopra on new endeavour
Nick Jonas receives shoutout from wife Priyanka Chopra on new endeavour