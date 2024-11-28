Mahira Khan shares cryptic thoughts ahead of ‘Love Guru’ release

Mahira Khan has shared a cryptic note about love before her next project, Love Guru.
The upcoming film stars Mahira and Humayun Saeed in the main lead roles.
On Thursday, November 28, the Bin Roye actress posted a picture of heart shape helium balloons on her official social media account.
Taking to Instagram, The Legend of Maula Jatt starlet wrote, “Sometimes life has a random way of showing you.. love exists”
Mahira concluded the note, “P.S Also I miss just putting up a picture on my grid of something I saw or liked because I felt like it. No thinking, just feeling.”
Shortly after she shared the post, her fans swarmed the comment section to share their thoughts.
A fan wrote, “seems like she she dedicated this lovely post for her husband Salim Karim.”
Another commented, “something must be in air because it got mahira khan writing philosophical posts.”
“I’m so excited to see you in Love Guru with Humayun bhai, you guys are my favourite couple since Bin Roye,” a third noted.
Mahira’s new movie is scheduled for release on Eid al Adha, 2025.