 Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor up for something exciting? 

Renowned Kapoor siblings Ranbir and Kareena Kapoor are jetting off to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia very soon!
The prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival has been scheduled to take place in December 2024 and the sibling duo are set to join a star-studded line-up of global personalities at the event.
This glitzy festival will be held from December 5 to 14 where the speakers for the conversation include the famed Animal Star and the Jab We Met actress.
At the evening full of fun and frolic, the Bollywood celebrities will likely rub shoulders with the Egyptian actress Mona Zaki and the American actress Viola Davis.
Hollywood sensations like Eva Longoria as well as this year’s Head of Jury, Spike Lee, are also on the lineup.
Filmmaker Michael Mann, the Egyptian writer and director Mohamed Samy, and the Turkish stars Engin Altan Duzyatan and Nurgül Yeşilçay are on the raft of speaker lineup as well.
However, Andrew Garfield, will be giving a talk at the festival’s Souk Talents Program.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is shooting for his upcoming movie Love & War.
On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in the Cop Universe instalment Singham Again.