Aishwarya Rai ignites Abhishek Bachchan separation rumours with big move

  • by Web Desk
  • November 28, 2024

Aishwarya Rai shocked internet with her powerful move amid Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours.

In a shocking turn of events, the Guru actress has dropped Abhishek’s sir-name “Bachchan” as she introduced herself as Aishwarya Rai during a recent event in Dubai.

A viral video from the Global Women's Forum is making round on the internet, where Aishwarya greeted the crowd in traditional way before delivering an empowering speech.

Clad in a beautiful embroidered tail gown, the actress began in her speech, "this Summit is a shining example of what can be achieved when voices from diverse backgrounds come together with a sheer purpose to inspire change, foster equality and create opportunity for women worldwide."

She further added, "this gathering is more than just an event. It is a legacy of empowerment. It's an honour and absolute privileged to be here at the Global Women's Forum in Dubai 2024."

Soon after the video went viral, Aishwarya's ardent fans took the comments section by storm expressing support for her.

One fan commented, "Good one, she had her own identity and the very strong one before adding to Bachans."

Another added, "Nowwwww she will glowwwwww."

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been rumoured to be going through a rough patch in their marital life since reports of the Dhoom actor having alleged affair with costar Nimrat Kaur shook the internet earlier this year.

It is pertinent to mention, Nimrat and Abhishek grew closer after working together on their 2022 film, Dasvi.

