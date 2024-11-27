Zara Noor Abbas obsesses over Adele's song 'Love In The Dark' 

Zara Noor Abbas expressed she loves Adele’s track Love In The Dark.
Turning to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the Parey Hut Love actress shared a bunch of clicks exuding grace and poise.
In the images shared, the mom-of-one flaunted her inner Adele wearing a white poncho-styled outfit.
She kept her makeup highly subtle with her jet black tresses neatly cascading down her shoulders.
“This song," Zara captioned her carousel.
The Chhalawa actress garnered immense praise in the comments section of her post.
One fan wrote, “Queen of hearts.”
Another penned, “Our beautiful host.”
“Looking beautiful,” the third effused.
“Extremely beautiful lady,” revealed the fourth.
It is pertinent to mention that Zara, who married actor Asad Siddiqui in the year 2017, took to Instagram earlier this year to announce the birth of their beloved daughter, whom the happy couple named Noor-e-Jahan Siddiqui.
“Alhamdulillah we announce ourselves as Amma and Abba to the most beautiful baby girl in the world Noor-e-Jahan Siddiqui,” the couple disclosed.
For the unversed, Zara Noor Abbas has been pretty vocal about her first miscarriage journey that altered her life.