'Emily in Paris' accused of 'copying' iconic 'Bridgerton' carriage scene

Emily in Paris show has recently been accused of “copying” the iconic scene from a popular Netflix show, Bridgerton.
The fourth season of the rom-com drama showed Emily (Lily Collins) trying to navigate her feelings between Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).
In the third episode, Emily and Gabriel finally rekindle their romance in a horse-drawn carriage. This scene was similar to the iconic scene from Bridgerton.
A fan wrote on X, “I’m sorry. Are we watching Emily in Paris, or Bridgerton?? The ballroom, the shift from a full ballroom to just the two of them, the horse carriage. Who copied what from whom???”
“If I had a nickel for every time I saw someone make out in a carriage on Netflix this summer, I’d have two nickels. Which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice!,” another tweeted.
‘Emily in Paris’ executive producer breaks silence on ‘Bridgerton’ references:
During a conversation with Forbes, the Emily in Paris executive producer director of the first three episodes Andy Fleming said, “There was a Bridgerton joke in there, like we referenced Bridgerton in that.”
He further clarified, “We’re not going to out, out Bridgerton,’ noting that they “dipped our toe in that pond and then went in another direction.”