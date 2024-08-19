Royal

Meghan Markle gives strong message at Women Empowerment Forum

The Duchess of Sussex gave a motivational speech at Women Empowerment Forum in Columbia

  by Web Desk
  August 19, 2024


Meghan Markle has given a powerful message at Women Empowerment Forum on Sunday.

During her trip to Columbia with husband Prince Harry, the former Suits star attended a forum on empowerment for Afro-Colombian women.

She shared her journey with the audience, “I was very, very fortunate at a young age to feel as though my voice was being heard, and I think that is a luxury that a lot of young girls and women aren’t often afforded.”

The Duchess of Sussex added, “For us and the work that we do with the Archewell Foundation, certainly the work that we do as parents and that I do as a mother, is ensuring that young girls feel as though their voices are being heard and also that young boys are being raised to listen and to hear those young women as well.”

Meghan donned a white sleeveless shirt with a collar and buttons. For bottoms, she went for a midi skirt by Silvia Tcherassi covered in a sequin floral pattern.

“Part of the role modeling that I certainly try to do as a mother is to encourage our daughter—who, at 3, she has found her voice,” Meghan noted.

Harry and his wife also flaunted their Spanish speaking skills while talking to locals.

Royal News

King Charles takes shocking step to force Andrew out of Royal Logde
King Charles receives heartbreaking news as Harry, Meghan’s Colombia trip ends
Prince Andrew refuses big order of King Charles to save his royal status
King Charles to attend Prince Harry’s Invictus Games 2027 in Birmingham?
Prince William, Kate Middleton to snub Meghan-designed royal residence
Prince Harry’s former pal takes brutal dig at ‘outrageously disloyal’ Duke
Prince William blocks 'disloyal' Prince Harry from attending his coronation
Kate Middleton gives major blow to Harry, Meghan amid their Colombia trip
Meghan Markle’s rumor can DESTROY royal family
King Charles gifts Queen Elizabeth’s mansion to Prince Andrew for resolving feud
King Charles makes drastic changes to all royal palaces
Prince Harry faces loneliness, uncertainty as his 'perfect scenario' unravels