Meghan Markle gives strong message at Women Empowerment Forum

Meghan Markle has given a powerful message at Women Empowerment Forum on Sunday.
During her trip to Columbia with husband Prince Harry, the former Suits star attended a forum on empowerment for Afro-Colombian women.
She shared her journey with the audience, “I was very, very fortunate at a young age to feel as though my voice was being heard, and I think that is a luxury that a lot of young girls and women aren’t often afforded.”
The Duchess of Sussex added, “For us and the work that we do with the Archewell Foundation, certainly the work that we do as parents and that I do as a mother, is ensuring that young girls feel as though their voices are being heard and also that young boys are being raised to listen and to hear those young women as well.”
Meghan donned a white sleeveless shirt with a collar and buttons. For bottoms, she went for a midi skirt by Silvia Tcherassi covered in a sequin floral pattern.
“Part of the role modeling that I certainly try to do as a mother is to encourage our daughter—who, at 3, she has found her voice,” Meghan noted.
Harry and his wife also flaunted their Spanish speaking skills while talking to locals.