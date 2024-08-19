Royal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'quit' royal titles for major reason

  August 19, 2024
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal titles because the former could not adapt to Royal life, as per reports.

A royal biographer has finally shared the real reason behind the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “quitting” their royal roles.

The royal couple made a shocking decision to leave royals and move to America in 2020.

Anna Pasternak, a royal expert, got candid about the decision of the Spare author and his wife moving out during a programme Meghan and Harry: The Rise and Fall.

During a conversation with Channel 5 show, she said: "I think that started to sour things (lack of privacy after Archie's birth) and then of course it's easy to add the moniker that they're entitled, they're going to do it their way, they're difficult, they're not playing the royal game.”

Anna explained, "I think there was definitely the sense that the pressure is building, cracks were starting to show and that there was a friction."

She exclaimed that extreme scrutiny surrounding the birth of their son Archie in May 2019 was one of the reason behind their decision.

