PCB boots ‘unfit’ Aamir Jamal from Pakistan Test squad

Pakistani all-rounder Aamir Jamal has been ousted from the Test squad after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ruled him “unfit” for the upcoming matches against Bangladesh.
The 28-year-old cricketer, who was expected to miss the first Test on August 21 in Rawalpindi due to his back injury, was initially chosen for the squad with the condition of fitness clearance.
However, his injury has sparked concerns over his capacity to meet the demands of Test cricket, in result of which the fast bowler is now confirmed to be sidelined for the second Test too that is scheduled to begin on August 30, 2024.
“Right-arm fast bowler Aamir Jamal has been released from the Test squad ahead of the series against Bangladesh. Aamir, who was earlier included in the squad subject to fitness clearance, has been advised to work on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. Aamir is recovering from a back injury which he sustained while playing county cricket this year,” read the statement issued by PCB.
Jamal is the third player to be released from the squad after Kamran Ghulam and Abrar Ahmed.
Pakistan’s lineup for the first Test against Bangladesh:
Abdullah Shafique
Saim Ayub
Shan Masood (Captain)
Babar Azam
Saud Shakeel (Vice Captain)
Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket Keeper)
Salman Ali Agha
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Naseem Shah
Khurram Shahzad
Mohammad Ali
Pakistan is set to compete against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 21 to September 3, 2024.