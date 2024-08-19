Sports

PCB boots ‘unfit’ Aamir Jamal from Pakistan Test squad

Pakistan will face off against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

  • by Web Desk
  • August 19, 2024
Pakistan will face off against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Pakistan will face off against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Pakistani all-rounder Aamir Jamal has been ousted from the Test squad after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ruled him “unfit” for the upcoming matches against Bangladesh.

The 28-year-old cricketer, who was expected to miss the first Test on August 21 in Rawalpindi due to his back injury, was initially chosen for the squad with the condition of fitness clearance.

However, his injury has sparked concerns over his capacity to meet the demands of Test cricket, in result of which the fast bowler is now confirmed to be sidelined for the second Test too that is scheduled to begin on August 30, 2024.

“Right-arm fast bowler Aamir Jamal has been released from the Test squad ahead of the series against Bangladesh. Aamir, who was earlier included in the squad subject to fitness clearance, has been advised to work on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. Aamir is recovering from a back injury which he sustained while playing county cricket this year,” read the statement issued by PCB.

Jamal is the third player to be released from the squad after Kamran Ghulam and Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan’s lineup for the first Test against Bangladesh:

Abdullah Shafique

Saim Ayub

Shan Masood (Captain)

Babar Azam

Saud Shakeel (Vice Captain)

Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket Keeper)

Salman Ali Agha

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Naseem Shah

Khurram Shahzad

Mohammad Ali

Pakistan is set to compete against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 21 to September 3, 2024.

WhatsApp may soon allow users to block messages from unknown senders

WhatsApp may soon allow users to block messages from unknown senders
Oprah Winfrey morns the loss of Phil Donahue: 'He was a pioneer'

Oprah Winfrey morns the loss of Phil Donahue: 'He was a pioneer'
King Charles attacked by Prince Harry’s friend for ‘mishandling throne’

King Charles attacked by Prince Harry’s friend for ‘mishandling throne’
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report

Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report

Sports News

Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Australian Olympian Matt Richardson joins Great Britain's sprint squad
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese shatter WNBA records in standout rookie seasons
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
John Obi-Mike requests Chelsea to sign new ‘top striker’
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Ferrari's Frederic Vasseur reveals unique strategy for Dutch GP
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Brentford excludes Ivan Toney from squad as transfer rumors heat up
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Australia to mark 150 years of Test cricket with special match at MCG in 2027
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Djokovic slams 'Embarrassing and ridiculous' umpiring at Cincinnati Open finals
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Babar Azam all set to achieve new milestone in test match against Bangladesh
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on racket-smashing incident: ‘Won’t happen again.’
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
New Zealand secures dominant victory over Argentina in Rugby Championship
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Caitlin Clark shines in Indiana Fever's victory after Olympic snub
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Will cricket finally make it to Olympics at 2030 Youth Games?