Next Supermoons in 2024: What to expect in the coming months?

August continues to delight sky-watchers with stunning celestial events!
Following last week's Perseid meteor shower, the first Supermoon of the year is set to rise on August 19.
The last occurrence of this lunar event was in August 2023, and the next super blue moons are expected in January and March of 2037.
While, Supermoons occur roughly once a month, blue moons are much rarer, happening in only about 3% of full moons.
Mystery behind Supermoons:
Supermoons, which appear larger and brighter than usual, occur when the moon is closest to Earth in its elliptical orbit, at a distance of about 226,000 miles (363,300 kilometers).
When the moon is at its closest point, or perigee, it can appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter compared to when it is farthest away, or apogee, about 251,000 miles (405,500 kilometers) from Earth.
The Supermoon is noticeably brighter and can lead to higher-than-normal tides.
Despite its name, a blue moon does not actually appear blue. The term can refer to the second full moon in a calendar month or the third full moon in a season with four full moons.
Supermoon’s visibility:
The Supermoon is visible to the naked eye and doesn’t require a special viewing location. It will rise throughout the night and be visible until just before sunrise. If clouds obscure the view, the full moon will still be beautiful on the nights before or after the peak.
Upcoming Supermoons:
Looking ahead, the remaining Supermoons of 2024 will occur on September 18, October 17, and November 15. September’s Supermoon will also feature a partial lunar eclipse, and the October Supermoon will be the largest of the year, as the moon will be about 100 kilometers (62 miles) closer to Earth.