Jennifer Lopez 'shocked' by Ben Affleck's new look: 'It is a cry for help'

  • by Web Desk
  • August 19, 2024
Ben Affleck was recently seen wading his way around Los Angeles in a new look, which Jennifer Lopez has reportedly labeled as a “cry for help.”

According to People Magazine, he raised eyebrows with a chunky leather jacket, shaved Mohawk hairstyle, and aviators, as if walking straight out of “ageing machine.”

In between reports of him “drinking, sulking, and slumping away,” an insider has now claimed that Jennifer Lopez thinks the look embodies midlife crisis, which played a role in their big breakup.

A source told Closer, “She’s saying this clearly shows that Ben Affleck is not in the right headspace – why else would he toss aside a wonderful marriage and pull all these cruel moves?”

“Like ignoring their anniversary, her birthday, the commitments and responsibilities they shared together, including their beautiful blended family,” the person counted.

Jennifer Lopez allegedly thinks that her husband looks “lost” and “kind of pathetic right now,” as per this close contact.

“It’s obvious to her that this is a cry for help, but her hands are tied because he’s totally ghosted her. Ben Affleck’s not bothered. He’s excited to have his life back,” the individual concluded.

