Australian Olympian Matt Richardson joins Great Britain's sprint squad

Australian track cyclist Matt Richardson, who won three medals at the Paris Olympics 2024, announced on Monday, August 19, that he will now compete for Great Britain.
The 25-year-old, born in Maidstone, Kent but raised in Western Australia, has held dual citizenship throughout his life.
As per BBC Sports, Richardson will now join Great Britain's sprint squad, which is coached by seven-time Olympic gold medalist Sir Jason Kenny.
The two-time Commonwealth Games champion took to his Instagram account to share his thoughts on the decision.
He wrote, "I made this choice after a lot of thought about my career and future. I have great respect for Australia and the AusCycling Team, and they will always be part of me. But this move is about following my passion and pushing myself further."
Richardson's achievements at the Paris Olympics included silver medals in both the individual sprint and keirin events, as well as a bronze in the team sprint.