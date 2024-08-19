Sports

Australian Olympian Matt Richardson joins Great Britain's sprint squad

Matt Richardson won three medals at the Paris Olympics 2024

  August 19, 2024
Australian track cyclist Matt Richardson, who won three medals at the Paris Olympics 2024, announced on Monday, August 19, that he will now compete for Great Britain.

The 25-year-old, born in Maidstone, Kent but raised in Western Australia, has held dual citizenship throughout his life.

As per BBC Sports, Richardson will now join Great Britain's sprint squad, which is coached by seven-time Olympic gold medalist Sir Jason Kenny.

The two-time Commonwealth Games champion took to his Instagram account to share his thoughts on the decision.

He wrote, "I made this choice after a lot of thought about my career and future. I have great respect for Australia and the AusCycling Team, and they will always be part of me. But this move is about following my passion and pushing myself further."

Richardson's achievements at the Paris Olympics included silver medals in both the individual sprint and keirin events, as well as a bronze in the team sprint.

Sports News

PCB boots ‘unfit’ Aamir Jamal from Pakistan Test squad
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese shatter WNBA records in standout rookie seasons
John Obi-Mike requests Chelsea to sign new ‘top striker’
Ferrari's Frederic Vasseur reveals unique strategy for Dutch GP
Brentford excludes Ivan Toney from squad as transfer rumors heat up
Australia to mark 150 years of Test cricket with special match at MCG in 2027
Djokovic slams 'Embarrassing and ridiculous' umpiring at Cincinnati Open finals
Babar Azam all set to achieve new milestone in test match against Bangladesh
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on racket-smashing incident: ‘Won’t happen again.’
New Zealand secures dominant victory over Argentina in Rugby Championship
Caitlin Clark shines in Indiana Fever's victory after Olympic snub
Will cricket finally make it to Olympics at 2030 Youth Games?