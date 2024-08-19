WhatsApp may soon allow users to block messages from unknown senders

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to boost user privacy and improve device performance.
According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, users can now easily block messages from unknown senders.
This option, located under Privacy > Advanced in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, will enable users to prevent messages from unknown accounts if they exceed a certain threshold. Despite this, some messages may still come through.
This feature is designed to protect user accounts and maintain app performance.
However, it is not yet available for general use, as it is still in development.
In addition to this feature, WhatsApp is also introducing a new "like" button for status updates. This feature will let users react to photos, videos, and text stories with a heart emoji, similar to reactions on Facebook and Instagram.
The new reaction feature is included in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.24.17.21.
To note, these updates are anticipated to roll out to both iOS and Android users in future versions of the app.