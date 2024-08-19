Sci-Tech

WhatsApp may soon allow users to block messages from unknown senders

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to boost user privacy and improve device performance

  • by Web Desk
  • August 19, 2024
WhatsApp may soon block messages from unknown senders
WhatsApp may soon block messages from unknown senders

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to boost user privacy and improve device performance.

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, users can now easily block messages from unknown senders.

This option, located under Privacy > Advanced in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, will enable users to prevent messages from unknown accounts if they exceed a certain threshold. Despite this, some messages may still come through.

This feature is designed to protect user accounts and maintain app performance.

However, it is not yet available for general use, as it is still in development.

In addition to this feature, WhatsApp is also introducing a new "like" button for status updates. This feature will let users react to photos, videos, and text stories with a heart emoji, similar to reactions on Facebook and Instagram.

The new reaction feature is included in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.24.17.21.

To note, these updates are anticipated to roll out to both iOS and Android users in future versions of the app.

Sci-Tech News

AI model detects early Autism in children under two
Next Supermoons in 2024: What to expect in the coming months?
Harvard and Google reveal most detailed human brain map ever created
Super Blue Moon to light Pakistan sky on August 19: DETAILS
UK gaming rich list names KSI and Sidemen among top earners
Google launches radiant Gemini Overlay for Android user
AI chatbot predicts when you’ll die with alarming accuracy
Elon Musk's X shuts down Brazil operation amid censorship orders
NASA unveils stunning image of 10-billion-year-old star cluster
Record-breaking heat streak ends: what to expect next
Instagram tests new profile grid layout with rectangular images
OpenAI bans Iranian group’s ChatGPT accounts over US election interference